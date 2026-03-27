WATCH: Five-year-old girl gifts CM Yogi Adityanath ‘bulldozer toy’

A five-year old girl on Friday gifted a ‘bulldozer’ toy from Kanpur to UP CM Yogi Adityanath during his visit to the Gorakhnath temple on Thursday. CM Yogi met the little girl with warmth and greeted her with a smile.

The girl was accompanied by her family. After she gifted it to the UP CM, Yogi Adityanath returned the toy. Speaking to PTI, she said that CM Yogi asked her to pursue studies with dedication and to ‘play’ with the toy bulldozer. She said the CM gifted her a chocolate as well.

PTI SHORTS | 5 year old gifts toy bulldozer to Yogi Adityanath at Gorakhnath Temple WATCH: https://t.co/uoq7lBTqF4 Subscribe to PTI’s YouTube channel for in-depth reports, exclusive interviews, and special visual stories that take you beyond the headlines. #PTIVideos — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 27, 2026

Yogi’s ‘Bulldozer Baba’ image

CM Yogi Adityanath has earned the moniker ‘Bulldozer Baba’ for his action against alleged wrongdoers. Properties linked to the accused have been demolished under CM Yogi’s governance. Defence Minister Rajnath has back such bulldozer action, saying: “People know Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as ‘Bulldozer Baba’. He used bulldozers against the houses of mafias and criminals. But people usually see only one side of the bulldozer. A bulldozer not only demolishes, but it also prepares the ground for development.”