WATCH: Five-year-old girl gifts CM Yogi Adityanath ‘bulldozer toy’

Yogi Adityanath met young girl who gifted bulldozer toy, returns it with advice on studies in a moment linked to his ‘bulldozer action’ image.

By: Express Web Desk
2 min readMar 27, 2026 01:25 PM IST
Yogi Adityanath met a five-year-old girl who gifted him a bulldozer toy. (PTI Video grab)Yogi Adityanath met a five-year-old girl who gifted him a bulldozer toy. (PTI Video grab)
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A five-year old girl on Friday gifted a ‘bulldozer’ toy from Kanpur to UP CM Yogi Adityanath during his visit to the Gorakhnath temple on Thursday. CM Yogi met the little girl with warmth and greeted her with a smile.

The girl was accompanied by her family. After she gifted it to the UP CM, Yogi Adityanath returned the toy. Speaking to PTI, she said that CM Yogi asked her to pursue studies with dedication and to ‘play’ with the toy bulldozer. She said the CM gifted her a chocolate as well.

Yogi’s ‘Bulldozer Baba’ image

CM Yogi Adityanath has earned the moniker ‘Bulldozer Baba’ for his action against alleged wrongdoers. Properties linked to the accused have been demolished under CM Yogi’s governance. Defence Minister Rajnath has back such bulldozer action, saying: “People know Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as ‘Bulldozer Baba’. He used bulldozers against the houses of mafias and criminals. But people usually see only one side of the bulldozer. A bulldozer not only demolishes, but it also prepares the ground for development.”

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