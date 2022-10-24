Girl dies after ‘molestation’ attempt: Meerut Police probe role of university staff

Two days after a 19-year-old girl died after jumping off the fourth floor of a private university following an alleged molestation attempt, police Sunday said they are probing the role of the institution’s staff as they did not inform them about the incident immediately and they only got to know about it through social media.

According to the FIR, Vania Asad Sheikh was a second year student of Bachelor of Dental Surgery at Swami Vivekanand Subharti University and was being pestered by another student Siddhant Kumar Panwar (20) for a week. “On Wednesday, Siddhant tried to molest Vania and when she resisted, he slapped her twice in the presence of other students. Humiliated, Vania jumped off the fourth floor of the university building,” it stated. The FIR was lodged after the girl’s father filed a complaint at Jaani police station.

“For two days, she battled for life but succumbed on Friday evening.We have arrested the accused and also added the charge of abetment of suicide before presenting him in the court. He has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days,” said Superintendent of Police (Rural) Keshav Kumar.

“There are scratch marks of nails on the face of the accused which points out that she had tried to resist after being slapped. We are also probing the role of the university staff because they did not inform the area police after Vania was admitted to the ICU at the Subharti hospital. We came to know about the incident through social media and took immediate action. We have also sent the girl’s mobile phone for forensic examination,” said in charge of the Jaani police station Rajesh Kamboj.

The police said they have recorded statements of the university staff and students who were present at the spot when the girl jumped off the building. The students told the police that Vania had reached the university by car on Wednesday. She had an altercation with Siddhant on the campus and he slapped her twice,” an officer said. Police said they are also monitoring social media to keep an eye on provocative statements. “If any such posts are found, we will take action against those behind them,” said Kumar.

Swami Vivekanand Subharti University trustee Atul Krishna Bhatnagar said, “Vania jumped off the building following a row with Siddhant and she was provided with immediate medical care.”

“She wanted to become a dental surgeon and that was why we sent her to the university. No one knew that we would have to see this day,” Vania’s father Asad Sheikh told reporters Suturday.

Opposition parties seek judicial probe

Opposition parties of the state have reacted sharply to the incident and have demanded a judicial probe into the case. In a tweet in Hindi on Saturday, BSP leader Imran Masood, said: “The state is becoming unsafe for daughters under the rule of CM Yogi Adityanath. In Meerut, BDS student Vania Shaikh committed suicide by jumping from the terrace, her classmate molested her publicly and slapped her for protesting.” Talking to reporters on Saturday evening in front on his house in Meerut, National Minority Front member Dr Merajuddin Ahmed said, “The family should get a compensation of Rs 50 lakh and there should also be a judicial inquiry in this regard. This only will ensure true justice to the bereaved family.”