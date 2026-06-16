Harassed over Rs 1.12 lakh power bill, UP paan shop owner dies by suicide

A 55-year-old paan shop owner in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur died after allegedly consuming a poisonous substance on Monday, with his family accusing the electricity department of harassing him for failing to clear an outstanding electricity bill of Rs 1.12 lakh.

The victim, Surendra Kashyap, was found unconscious at home on Monday, and died later at the hospital.

His family claimed he had been subjected to repeated demands and recovery proceedings linked to the bill, which ultimately drove him to take the extreme step

No case has been registered in connection with the incident so far. However, the deceased’s family said senior district administration officials have assured them a thorough inquiry will be conducted and that stringent action will be taken against anyone found responsible for the alleged harassment.