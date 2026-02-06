Ghaziabad sisters’ deaths: UP women’s panel chief flags risks of mobile phone use among children

Three minor sisters jumped to death from the ninth floor of their apartment building in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, allegedly after their parents' objection to their online gaming addiction. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

Following the deaths of three sisters in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh State Women Commission chairperson Babita Rani has written to all district magistrates (DMs) to issue directions to schools, prohibiting interactions on mobile phones with students up to Class 5 and their parents.

On Wednesday morning, the sisters, aged 12, 14, and 16, had jumped from a window of their ninth-floor flat in Bharat City township allegedly after their phones were taken away, and they were told by their father to not watch online Korean content or play online Korean games

Initial reports attributed to Ghaziabad Police sources had suggested that the sisters died by suicide after their father objected to their “excessive online gaming”. Police later said they were obsessed with “Korean culture”, and had left behind a purported “suicide note” that contained the names of several online games.