Ghaziabad meat shops ordered to shut shop during Navratri

Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam has banned the sale of raw meat during Navratri. As per the orders, the ban will be in effect from April 2 to April 10, with officials claiming the meat ban during the festival is a routine order.

“It has been directed by the mayor to maintain cleanliness in temples, and to close meat shops during the period. It has been directed that cleanliness be maintained in respective zones, in temples and to ensure meat shops remain closed,” read the order. The order has been issued in five zones of the district.

Loni MLA Nand Kishor Gurjar had in the past issued several appeals to close meat shops during festivals. In the coming days, shops will remain shut in both urban and rural areas.

“The order is issued every year and the ban only exists during Navratri. The sale of raw meat will remain prohibited in these five zones. The communication has been given to all Nagar Nigam departments concerned,” said Asha Sharma, the Ghaziabad Mayor.

On Thursday, MLA Nand Kishor Gurjar wrote a letter to the district magistrate stating that several restaurants were selling meat in the open in his constituency. In the letter, he requested officials to ensure action against such establishments to prevent any possible spread of disease.