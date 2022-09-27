scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 27, 2022

Ghaziabad: Estranged husband shoots wife, forcibly takes son away from her

The police have registered a case against the husband, invoking the attempt to murder charge.

A case has been registered under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code, police said. (Representational image)

A man allegedly shot at and injured his estranged wife, snatched their two-year-old son from her and fled the area, the Ghaziabad police said. The incident took place at Kazipura in Ghaziabad on Monday evening.

According to the police, Muzaffarnagar resident Kapil Purvendra and Sanjana got married to each other three years ago. They subsequently separated and Sanjana and their son moved to her home in Kazipura, police added.

Around 6.20 pm on Monday, Kapil and two associates came to meet Sanjana to demand custody of his son, officials at the Masuri police station said. When Sanjana refused, they began quarrelling, after which Kapil allegedly shot her in the hand, snatched their son and fled.

A case has been registered under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code, police said.

“There was a fight and he (Kapil) tried to seize the child, and Sanjana was wounded…We are making efforts to apprehend him and return the child. Three teams have been deployed in this matter,” SP (Rural) Iraz Raja said.

Sanjana has been admitted to Sarvodaya hospital and her condition is reportedly stable.

First published on: 27-09-2022 at 10:40:56 am
