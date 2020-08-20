Getting threats over pooja performed on bhoomi pujan day: Muslim BJP leader

I sent rakhi to Ram Lalla and a cheque for Rs 5,100 to the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on August 30 as a contribution towards the construction of the temple," said Rubi, who claims to be secretary of BJP's Mahavirganj Mahila Morcha in Aligarh. (Representational)

A 34-year-old Muslim woman, who is also a local BJP leader in Aligarh, got an FIR registered on Wednesday against unidentified persons of her community for allegedly threatening to throw acid on her for performing a pooja at her residence, along with two women neighbours, to mark the ground breaking ceremony for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5.

The complainant, Rubi Asif Khan, alleged that the accused also threatened to set her ablaze and pasted pamphlets outside the local mosque saying that she was ‘banished’ from Islam.

The police registered an FIR against unidentified persons under IPC section 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 506 (criminal intimidation) at the Delhi gate police station. According to the complainant, she and her neighbour, Baby Khan, performed pooja of Ram Lalla at her house while the bhoomi pujan ceremony was going on in Ayodhya on August 5. “I sent rakhi to Ram Lalla and a cheque for Rs 5,100 to the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on August 30 as a contribution towards the construction of the temple,” said Rubi, who claims to be secretary of BJP’s Mahavirganj Mahila Morcha in Aligarh.

