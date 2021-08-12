German national in Gorakhpur jail to be repatriated to serve out his sentence

A 55-year-old German national, serving 10 years jail sentence at Gorakhpur district prison, is being repatriated to spend the remainder of his sentence in his homeland jail. The convict, Bernd Manfred, has been in jail since 2014.

Following a directive by the Union Home Ministry, prison authorities sent Manfred, who was in the custody of Gorakhpur police, to Delhi.

“The Gorakhpur police will hand over his custody to the German police in Delhi. The German police will tomorrow (Thursday) fly him back to his homeland,” PS Shukla, Jailor, Gorakhpur jail, said.

He added that the Gorakhpur police has also sent all documents, which includes court order and warrant, the convict’s medical report, corona report and vaccination report, along with him.

The Repatriation of Prisoners Act was brought into force to enable the transfer of certain prisoners from India to a country or place outside India and reception in India of certain prisoners from a country or place outside India. The Act is applied to persons convicted by trial courts of the country.

“Manfred has completed about six years of his term in UP and would be serving the remainder of his sentence in Germany. His jail term will end on April 25, 2025,” the jailor said.

He added that about a week back, he got a letter from the Ministry of Home Affairs, stating that Manfred’s repatriation had been approved. He was directed to be sent to the German Embassy in New Delhi as he has to be sent back to his country on August 12.

The jail administration then contacted the local police, requesting him to arrange security to send Manfred to Delhi. The process of his repatriation had begun about two years ago.

According to a jail official, Manfred was arrested on the Indo-Nepal border at Sonauli with drugs in 2014. A case was filed against him at Sonauli police station on charges of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. He was produced before a local court which sent him to judicial custody at Maharajganj district jail. A year later, Manfred was transferred to Gorakhpur district on administrative order.

In December, 2018 a local court in Maharajganj sentenced him to 10 years’ imprisonment and also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh. He was to serve an additional six months in jail if he had failed to pay the fine.

The fine was paid, the jailor said.