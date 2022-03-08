Gaurakhshak Dal member issues threat to two UP Cong, RLD leaders

A man, claiming himself to be a member of the Gaurakhshak Dal, a cow vigilante group, on Monday issued a video threatening Congress leader Pradeep Mathur and RLD leader Kunwar Narendra Singh.

The threat has been issued to four-time Mathura MLA and former leader of Congress legislature party Mathur and Kunvar Narendra Singh, state vice president of RLD.

The man seen in the video refers to the two leaders interfering in the Manoharpura incident of Sunday.

Four people suffered injuries in a clash after they visited the home of a local resident, alleging that beef was stored there, police said here on Sunday.

The incident took place in the Manoharpura area under the Kotwali police station when members of the Gaurakhshak Dal, a cow vigilante group, knocked at the door of a local resident.