Itna bada kand karunga…yeh bhi janega kis ke pala pada: Call between ‘Vikas Dubey’ and ‘cop’ goes viral

Dubey was a gangster on whom the Uttar Pradesh government had announced a bounty of Rs 5 lakh. (PTI) Dubey was a gangster on whom the Uttar Pradesh government had announced a bounty of Rs 5 lakh. (PTI)

An audio clip of a purported conversation between gangster Vikas Dubey, who was gunned down in Kanpur on July 10, and a policeman has gone viral. In the audio, a person believed to be Dubey is heard warning the policeman, presumed to be constable Rajeev Chaudhary.

Chaudhary, who was posted at the Choubeypur police station, was suspended after the July 2-3 attack in Bikru village in which Dubey and his associates killed eight police personnel.

It appears that the gangster made the call to the policeman before the incident. The person believed to be Dubey is heard saying that a false case is being lodged against him.

The caller then tells the person on the other side of the line, “Itna bada kand karunga…yeh bhi janega kis ke pala pada…..puri jeep na maar di jaye.. itney khoon kar dunga….tah jindagi jail katunga……ab Vikas Dubey ka shikaar hoga….jab tak marunga nahi tab tak ghar nahi lautunga [There will be a giant scandal and he will understand who he has challenged. Entire jeep (the people travelling) will be killed and I am ready to serve in prison throughout life. He is now the target of Vikas Dubey, and I will return home only after killing him],” the person believed to be Dubey is heard saying.

It is not clear who the caller was speaking to.

