Gangster in BHU hospital since 2019 named in FIR for threat call

A First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged against gangster and murder convict Subhash Thakur in Varanasi district for allegedly threatening a 35-year-old man over the phone. Thakur, convicted in the Mumbai JJ Hospital shootout case of 1992, has been undergoing treatment at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) hospital since 2019.

According to the police, complainant Dheeraj Tiwari claimed that on Thursday two unidentified men approached him and handed him a cellphone. Tiwari said the person on the other side of the line identified himself as Subhash Thakur and threatened him with dire consequences if he did not stop being involved in a case against two people identified as Neetu Tripathi and Ravindra Maurya, said Chetganj station’s senior Sub-Inspector Om Prakash Singh. According to the police, Tripathi and Maurya are currently in jail for allegedly committing fraud and the complainant in the case is reportedly Thakur’s aide.After the call was over, the men who approached Tiwari took the cellphone and drove away on their motorcycle. The police have lodged a case against Thakur and the unidentified men at the Chetganj station.

Om Prakash Singh said the police were now trying to collect information about the case for which Tiwari was threatened.

Thakur was shifted to the BHU hospital from the Fatehgarh Central Jail in November 2019 after he spoke of health problems.

“We are regularly writing to BHU hospital, asking them to send Subhash Thakur back to jail. In reply, the hospital stated that his treatment is going on. I have also spoken about Thakur’s hospitalisation with the government,” said Fatehgarh Central Jail Superintendent PK Shukla.