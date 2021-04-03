Gangster Atiq Ahmed’s aide, a history-sheeter, gets police security

The Prayagraj police have provided security to a close aide of jailed don Atiq Ahmed because of threats to his life (Express archive)

The Prayagraj police have provided security to a close aide of jailed don Atiq Ahmed because of threats to his life, Prayagraj Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Sarvashresth Tripathi said on Saturday. Abid has a criminal record and has been named in a chargesheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the Raju Pal murder case along with Ahmed.

Pal, who was a BSP MLA, and two of his associates were shot dead at the Neeva crossing in the Dhoomanganj police station area on January 25, 2005. In 2019, the CBI filed its chargesheet against 10 people, including Abid, Ahmed and the gangster’s younger brother and former MLA Ashraf alias Khalid Azim. Atiq is now in a prison in Gujarat.



A resident and former pradhan of Mariyadeha village in Prayagraj district, Abid got a police gunner about a week ago, said a senior police officer. Dhoomanganj Station House Officer (SHO) Anupam Sharma said Abid is named in 40 criminal cases, including the Raju Pal murder case. Asked about the security provided to him, Sharma said he does not know anything about it because documents related to Mariyadeha village were transferred to the Puram Mufti station last month.



Though DIG Sarvashresth Tripathi cited alleged security threats faced by Abid as the reason for providing him with security, Puram Mufti SHO Ramesh Kumar said he had no knowledge of the former Mariyadeha pradhan filing any complaint about threats to his life.