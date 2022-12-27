Gangster Act invoked against jailed SP MLA, two more cases filed

Weeks after Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Irfan Solanki was arrested for allegedly harassing a woman and setting her house on fire in a bid to capture her land plot in a posh colony in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday invoked the Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act against him and four others.

Solanki, the MLA from Sisamau constituency in Kanpur, is currently lodged in Maharajganj jail. “We have lodged a case under the UP Gangster Act against Irfan Solanki and four others, including his brother Rizwan Solanki,” said a senior police officer.

The other accused against who the Gangster Act has been invoked are Israil Atte, Mohammad Sharif and Shaukat Ali. All three and Rizwan Solanki are in jail in connection with the same arson case.

Meanwhile, the UP Police has lodged two more cases against Irfan Solanki.

In the first case lodged at Jajmau police station, the four-time MLA has been booked along with three others — Hazi Basi, Shahid Lari and Kamar Alam — for allegedly capturing land of one Vimal Kumar The four are also accused of capturing government land, police said.

“In the second case, Irfan Solanki is accused of allegedly misbehaving with a sub-inspector in August last year while the latter was on duty. The video of the incident is available on social media and the action against the MLA was taken on the basis of an inquiry,” police said.

Kanpur Police Commissioner BP Jogdand said, “With the registration of three more cases against Irfan Solanki, the number of cases lodged against the MLA has reached eight in the past two months.”

He said there are a few other cases registered against Irfan Solanki wherein the complaints have been filed by locals. “The cases were lodged only after the allegations levelled against Irfan Solanki were found to be true during the investigation,” said Jogdand.

Since his arrest, 13 complaints have been filed against the MLA by local residents. Kanpur Police Commissioner has formed a team led by an ASP-rank officer to probe these complaints.

On November 8, Irfan Solanki and his brother Rizwan Solanki were booked for allegedly setting a woman’s house on fire in a bid to capture land in the posh Defence Colony area of Kanpur.

Later in November, another case was lodged against the MLA for allegedly using a forged Aadhaar card to fly from New Delhi to Mumbai, while being on the run. Irfan and his brother Rizwan were arrested on December 2 after they surrendered before the police.

Recently, police had booked Irfan for allegedly issuing a letter to Bangladesh nationals “authorising” them as Indian nationals.