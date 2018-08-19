Gangrape victim jumps into river, body found: Police

The girl was sent to the hospital for medical examination. (Representational) The girl was sent to the hospital for medical examination. (Representational)

KANPUR POLICE on Saturday recovered the body of a 16-year-old gangrape victim who had jumped into a river

on Friday.

“Locals spotted the girl jumping into the river on Friday afternoon. Two of them immediately dived into the water to save her, but couldn’t find the girl. Police engaged divers but the operation had to be suspended in the evening due to severe water current. On Saturday morning, the divers found the body,” said circle officer of Govind Nagar area,

R K Chaturvedi.

“The family has not filed any complaint in this connection,” said Station House Officer of Barra police station, Ravi Srivastava. Police had arrested two youths on last Saturday, a day after they raped the girl. “The accused were produced before a local court which sent them to jail,” said the SHO of Kuthaundh police station, Sunil Tiwari.

The girl was sent to the hospital for medical examination after which her father discharged her and took her to his brother’s house. She stayed there for a week, the station house officer added.

