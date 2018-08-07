Gangrape case against Sachidanand: Two followers arrested

In December last year, four women had gone to a police station and claimed that they were sexually harassed and tortured for seven years. They had alleged that the accused had threatened to kill their families if they informed the police.(Representational Image) In December last year, four women had gone to a police station and claimed that they were sexually harassed and tortured for seven years. They had alleged that the accused had threatened to kill their families if they informed the police.(Representational Image)

Seven months after four devotees accused Swami Sachidanand and three of his aides of gangrape, the Basti police on Monday arrested two of the godman’s followers, including a woman. Paramchetnanand alias Pankaj Patel (32), a native of Maharashtra, and Urmila Bai alias Saroj (30), from Basti district, were named as co-accused in the FIR and are facing charges of rape and aiding in the crime, respectively.

On Monday, both accused were produced before a local court in Basti which sent them to jail, said Station House Officer (SHO) of City Kotwali police station, SP Chaturvedi.

Swami Sachidanand, who carries a reward of Rs 5,000 on his head, is still absconding. “Both accused were questioned about Sachidanand, but they denied having any information about his whereabouts. We are searching for him. We had attached the property of the ashram on the basis of a court order earlier,” the SHO said.

In December last year, four women had gone to a police station and claimed that they were sexually harassed and tortured for seven years. They had alleged that the accused had threatened to kill their families if they informed the police. All the accused, including Sachidanand, had escaped after the case was registered.

