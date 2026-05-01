Ganga Expressway: Toll-free travel for first 15 days, check details

The expressway was inaugurated on Saturday (April 29) by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Hardoi. (Express Photo)

Till the second week of May, commuters can experience a smooth, uninterrupted and free drive across the newly opened Ganga Expressway.

To popularise the state’s newest infrastructure project, Uttar Pradesh has announced that the 594-km long corridor connecting Meerut to Prayagraj will remain toll-free for the first 15 days of its operation.

Once the 15-day free window ends around May 13, the toll rates will kick in.

A single trip (from Meerut to Prayagraj) across the entire distance in a car or jeep is expected to cost around Rs 1,800.

A single trip (from Meerut to Prayagraj) across the entire distance in a car or jeep is expected to cost around Rs 1,800. (Express Photo) A single trip (from Meerut to Prayagraj) across the entire distance in a car or jeep is expected to cost around Rs 1,800. (Express Photo)

For buses and trucks, the toll climbs to over Rs 5,700. Heavier, multi-axle vehicles could pay close to Rs 9,000, while oversized trucks may end up shelling out more than Rs 11,000 for a single trip.