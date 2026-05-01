Ganga Expressway: Toll-free travel for first 15 days, check details

Till the second week of May, commuters can experience a smooth, uninterrupted and free drive across the newly opened Ganga Expressway.
To popularise the state’s newest infrastructure project, Uttar Pradesh has announced that the 594-km long corridor connecting Meerut to Prayagraj will remain toll-free for the first 15 days of its operation.
Once the 15-day free window ends around May 13, the toll rates will kick in.
A single trip (from Meerut to Prayagraj) across the entire distance in a car or jeep is expected to cost around Rs 1,800.
A single trip (from Meerut to Prayagraj) across the entire distance in a car or jeep is expected to cost around Rs 1,800. (Express Photo)
For buses and trucks, the toll climbs to over Rs 5,700. Heavier, multi-axle vehicles could pay close to Rs 9,000, while oversized trucks may end up shelling out more than Rs 11,000 for a single trip.
The expressway has been divided into four sections — from Meerut to Badaun, Badaun to Hardoi, Hardoi to Unnao, and Unnao to Prayagraj — with toll charges applied across each segment (see box).
By opening the expressway for free, officials hope large numbers of people will try it out and pay for the convenience of using a high-speed corridor.
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The expressway was inaugurated on Saturday (April 29) by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Hardoi.
The fine print
Officials said following the Chief Minister’s directive, the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) issued a formal order to the concessionaires, M/s IRB Infrastructure and M/s Adani Infrastructure, to defer toll collection.
The Ganga Expressway has been developed on a Design-Build-Finance-Operate-Transfer (DBFOT) basis under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. While the private concessionaires hold the right to collect toll for 27 years, the state government has committed to compensating them for the revenue lost during the 15-day “rebate” period.
“The objective is to allow the public to avail a free-ride experience in the initial phase and familiarise themselves with the world-class facilities provided on this greenfield corridor,” a senior UPEIDA official said.
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Despite the free access, the concessionaires have been directed to ensure that all Operations & Maintenance (O&M) activities — including patrolling, emergency medical services, and highway rescue — continue as usual.
The order follows the issuance of a provisional certificate, marking the commercial operation date of the project.
Maulshree Seth is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, based in Lucknow. With over 15 years of experience in mainstream journalism, she has built a formidable reputation for her on-ground reporting across Uttar Pradesh. Her expertise spans a wide array of critical beats, including state politics, governance, the judiciary, and rural development.
Authoritativeness Maulshree’s work is characterized by depth and historical context. Her coverage of high-stakes state elections and landmark judicial rulings has established her as an authoritative voice on the intersection of law and politics in Northern India. She is frequently recognized for her ability to gain access to primary sources and for her nuanced understanding of the socio-economic factors that drive the world's most populous sub-national entity.
Trustworthiness & Ethical Journalism Her reporting is rooted in rigorous fact-checking and a steadfast dedication to neutral, unbiased storytelling. By prioritizing field-based verification—often traveling to the most remote corners of the state—she ensures that her readers receive a truthful and comprehensive view of events. ... Read More