Ganga Expressway link road flooded in Unnao, locals seen ‘fishing’

A 50-metre stretch of an interchange connecting the Ganga Expressway with the old Kanpur road (NH-27) in Unnao was waterlogged following heavy rain, with the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) attributing the problem to a transmission line that prevented the affected portion from being built at the required height.

Visuals from the interchange near the Bashirat Ganj exit toll plaza showed water accumulated across the carriageway, disrupting the movement of vehicles and pedestrians. Local residents claimed the water was several feet deep, with some also seen catching fish from the flooded stretch.

UPEIDA, however, said the main carriageway of the Ganga Expressway was unaffected and that waterlogging was confined to around 50 metres of one of the four loops at the interchange. The affected loop is used by vehicles entering the expressway from NH-27, a senior UPEIDA official said.