PM Narendra Modi lays foundation stone of Ganga Expressway project: Here are key features

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday laid the foundation stone of the ambitious Ganga Expressway project in Shahjahanpur district in Uttar Pradesh. The expressway — one of the longest in the country — will pass through twelve districts to connect western and eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Look at the key features of the Ganga Expressway project:

🛑 The 594-kilometre expressway will span across the districts of Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh and Prayagraj. It will start from Bijauli village in Meerut and end near Prayagraj's Judapur Dandu. 🛑 The estimated cost of the greenfield expressway is around Rs 36,200 crore. 🛑 Six lanes will be built in the first phase of construction. It is expandable up to eight lanes. 🛑 The expressway will go through 140 rivers and water bodies. संयोग से कल ही प. राम प्रसाद बिस्मिल, अशफाक उल्ला खां और ठाकुर रोशन सिंह का बलिदान दिवस भी है। अंग्रेजी सत्ता को चुनौती देने वाले शाहजहांपुर के इन तीनों सपूतों को 19 दिसंबर को फांसी दी गई थी- पीएम श्री @narendramodi#गंगा_एक्सप्रेसवे pic.twitter.com/53B7tSWO7q — BJP (@BJP4India) December 18, 2021 🛑 The project was undertaken by the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), which roped in IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd for constructing it.

🛑 IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd said it has received a letter of award from the UPEIDA for developing the Group 1 of Ganga Expressway greenfield project.

🛑 It also said it will develop the 129.7-km stretch from Meerut to Badaun under Group 1 of the four groups of the project, with a cost outlay of Rs 6,555 crore.

🛑 The UP government also plans to build a 3.5-kilometre airstrip on the expressway in Shahjahanpur district, to assist emergency take-offs and landing of Indian Air Force planes. At some places, helipads will also be developed for emergency landings and operation of air-ambulances.

🛑 UP CM Yogi Adityanath said public facilities, including a trauma centre, would also come up along the expressway.

🛑 An industrial corridor with various clusters along the expressway has also been proposed.

🛑 A total of 12,000 people will be hired on a temporary basis for the construction of the expressway. Once finished, it will employ around 100 people at toll plazas.

🛑 According to a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office, the Expressway will also give a push to multiple sectors including industrial development, trade, agriculture, tourism among others.