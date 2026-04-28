Ganga Expressway launch tomorrow: 5 key facts about India’s 594-km mega corridor

The 594-km-long Ganga Expressway, one of the country’s largest greenfield expressway projects, is all set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (April 29). The foundation stone for the project was laid by Modi on December 18, 2021, ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections, and its inauguration comes just before the 2027 polls.
Here are five key things to know:
1. Project in numbers
-Developed by the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), the six-lane (expandable to eight) corridor has been built at a cost of Rs 36,230 crore.
-It is expected to reduce travel time between Meerut and Prayagraj from 10-12 hours to 6-8 hours.
-The expressway originates at Bijauli village in Meerut district and terminates at Judapur Dandu village in Prayagraj district.
-It traverses 12 districts: Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh and Prayagraj. It passes through over 518 villages, covering approximately 7,463 hectares of land.
The six-lane (expandable to eight) corridor has been built at a cost of Rs 36,230 crore. (Express Photo)
2. Structure and execution
-The expressway has been designed for a maximum speed of 120 kmph and developed using a multi-package model to enable parallel construction.
Express Photo
The project was divided into four stretches:
Stretch 1 (Meerut-Badaun, 129.7 km):
Constructed by IRB Infrastructure Ltd at a cost of Rs 5,039 crore, covering Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal and Badaun districts.
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Stretch 2 (Badaun-Hardoi, 151.7 km):
Executed by Adani Infrastructure Ltd at a cost of Rs 5,647 crore, covering Badaun, Shahjahanpur and Hardoi.
Stretch 3 (Hardoi-Unnao, 155.7 km): Built by Adani Infrastructure Ltd at a cost of Rs 5,810 crore, covering Hardoi and Unnao.
Stretch 4 (Unnao-Prayagraj, 156.847 km):
Constructed by Adani Infrastructure Ltd at a cost of Rs 5,626 crore, covering Unnao, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh and Prayagraj.
3. Key infrastructure components
The expressway includes major and minor engineering structures to ensure uninterrupted traffic flow:
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-14 major bridges, including a 900-960 metre bridge over the Ganga in Hapur and a 720-metre bridge over the Ramganga in Badaun
-7 railway overbridges
-32 flyovers
-185 minor bridges
-453 underpasses
-795 culverts
-21 interchanges developed for entry and exit at key points along the corridor.
-2 main toll plazas (near Meerut and Prayagraj) and 19 ramp toll plazas.
Express Photo.
4. Passenger and strategic facilities
Nine public utility complexes have been developed along the expressway, providing fuel stations, food courts, rest areas and other basic amenities for commuters.
A 3.5-km-long airstrip has also been constructed in Shahjahanpur district (Jalalabad tehsil) as part of the project. The Indian Air Force conducted a successful emergency landing trial on May 2 last year. The airstrip is intended for emergency operations, including disaster response and defence use.
5. Connectivity and expected impact
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The Ganga Expressway establishes direct high-speed connectivity between western and eastern Uttar Pradesh. It is expected to improve freight movement, reduce logistics costs and facilitate faster transportation of agricultural produce and industrial goods.
The corridor is also planned as an economic route, with proposed development of logistics parks, industrial nodes and manufacturing clusters along its alignment. Improved connectivity is expected to benefit trade, agriculture and tourism, particularly by enhancing access to Prayagraj and other regional centres.
Caption: The Ganga Expressway is expected to reduce travel time between Meerut and Prayagraj from 10-12 hours to 6-8 hours. (Express Photo)
Maulshree Seth is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, based in Lucknow. With over 15 years of experience in mainstream journalism, she has built a formidable reputation for her on-ground reporting across Uttar Pradesh. Her expertise spans a wide array of critical beats, including state politics, governance, the judiciary, and rural development.
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