Ganga Expressway launch tomorrow: 5 key facts about India’s 594-km mega corridor

The Ganga Expressway is expected to reduce travel time between Meerut and Prayagraj from 10-12 hours to 6-8 hours. (Express Photo)

The 594-km-long Ganga Expressway, one of the country’s largest greenfield expressway projects, is all set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (April 29). The foundation stone for the project was laid by Modi on December 18, 2021, ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections, and its inauguration comes just before the 2027 polls.

Here are five key things to know:

1. Project in numbers

-Developed by the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), the six-lane (expandable to eight) corridor has been built at a cost of Rs 36,230 crore.

-It is expected to reduce travel time between Meerut and Prayagraj from 10-12 hours to 6-8 hours.

-The expressway originates at Bijauli village in Meerut district and terminates at Judapur Dandu village in Prayagraj district.

-It traverses 12 districts: Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh and Prayagraj. It passes through over 518 villages, covering approximately 7,463 hectares of land.