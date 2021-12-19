Ganga Expressway: Akhilesh slams Yogi, Maya says other parties opposed project during her rule

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday termed Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath unupyogi, or useless, citing incidents of crimes against Dalits and women under his rule.

The comments came on a day Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the 594-km Ganga Expressway in Shahjahanpur district. Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati also hit out at the BJP, SP, and the Congress, accusing them of obstructing the expressway project when her government was in power.

In a tweet in Hindi, Akhilesh punned on the Hindi word upyogi (useful) used by Modi for Adityanath earlier in the day. In a public address in Shahjahanpur, Modi coined a new slogan “UP plus Yogi bahut hai upyogi” to praise Adityanath for “eliminating mafia” and undertaking developmental work in the state.

In his tweet, Akhilesh said, “The daughter of Hathras, the farmers of Lakhimpur, the trader of Gorakhpur, women who are feeling insecure, unemployed youths, the Dalits, and the backward class [people] are saying for UP, the current government is not useful, it is useless.”

He added, “UP is today saying that it does not want the BJP.”

In Raebareli, during the seventh leg of the Samajwadi Vijay Yatra, the SP chief sought to equate the Lakhimpur Kheri violence with the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Akhilesh, who is in Raebareli on a two-day tour, claimed that the BJP would be wiped out in the 2022 Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, Mayawati said her government had tried to connect Delhi with Purvanchal (eastern UP) with the eight-lane Ganga Expressway from Noida to Ballia to give people relief from floods, poverty, migration and unemployment. “But the Congress, BJP and SP — each of them — had then obstructed and opposed it,” Mayawati tweeted in Hindi.

She tweeted that in the last 10 years, foundation stones of projects were laid close to elections, cautioning people against such “politics of selfishness”.

(With PTI inputs)