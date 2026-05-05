Bus crashes into truck on Ganga Expressway, 18 passengers injured

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Eighteen passengers were injured after a private bus crashed into a stationary truck on the newly inaugurated Ganga Expressway Tuesday morning, causing the bus to overturn.
Police said that 26 people, including 10 women and 16 men, were on board the bus which was heading from Ludhiana in Punjab to Unnao. The crash occurred close to a toll plaza near Budaun.
“The bus driver crossed the toll and rammed into the stationary truck, parked about 50 metres away. The passengers were from Unnao and Hardoi,” said Circle Office, Budaun, Krishan Kumar Tiwari. He said no children were travelling on the bus.
Police suspect the bus driver lost control of the vehicle, leading to the collision.
A police team immediately reached the spot and took the injured passengers to the Community Health Centre for treatment, from where they were referred to the district hospital. Doctors said their condition is stable.
Rama Devi, a passenger on the bus, said, “We were travelling from Ludhiana when the accident occurred.”
Sambhal Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Tarun Pathak told reporters that arrangements are being made to send the rest of the passengers safely to their destinations. Further investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.
The 594-km-long expressway, connecting Meerut to Prayagraj, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 29.
Last week, the government had announced that the corridor will remain toll-free for the first 15 days of its operation.
Developed by the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), the six-lane (expandable to eight) corridor has been built at a cost of Rs 36,230 crore. It is expected to reduce travel time between Meerut and Prayagraj from 10-12 hours to 6-8 hours and traverses through 12 districts: Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh and Prayagraj.
(with PTI inputs)
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