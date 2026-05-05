Bus crashes into truck on Ganga Expressway, 18 passengers injured

Police suspect the bus driver lost control of the vehicle, leading to the collision. (Credits: UPEIDA)

Eighteen passengers were injured after a private bus crashed into a stationary truck on the newly inaugurated Ganga Expressway Tuesday morning, causing the bus to overturn.

Police said that 26 people, including 10 women and 16 men, were on board the bus which was heading from Ludhiana in Punjab to Unnao. The crash occurred close to a toll plaza near Budaun.

“The bus driver crossed the toll and rammed into the stationary truck, parked about 50 metres away. The passengers were from Unnao and Hardoi,” said Circle Office, Budaun, Krishan Kumar Tiwari. He said no children were travelling on the bus.

Police suspect the bus driver lost control of the vehicle, leading to the collision.