Ganga clean now, thanks to Namami Gange: UP CM

Stating that the Central government’s Namami Gange scheme improved river Ganga’s condition, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that Ganga has become clean now.

Addressing a three-day international seminar, ‘Suflam’, at Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Adityanath said that when the prime minister of Mauritius visited Kumbh in Prayagraj in 2013, he offered prayers from distance and did not take a dip in the Sangam after seeing the condition of Ganga and filth in the area.

“But when the Mauritius Prime Minister with a delegation of 400 people visited Varanasi in 2019 for attending Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas, they visited Prayagraj where Kumbh was going on. He along with his family and all delegation members took a holy dip at the Sangam after seeing the change that happened in six years,” the CM said.

The CM said that dolphins which were on the verge of extinction have started reappearing in the river because the water has become clean.

“There was a time when taking a dip in Ganga used to cause skin diseases, but today the sacred river has become not only clean but also fit for ‘aachaman’… When a double-engine government is at work, it paves way for development and results start coming automatically,” he added.

The “Namami Gange” programme was launched by the Central government in 2014 with an aim to accomplish the twin objectives of effective abatement of pollution, conservation and rejuvenation of Ganga. In Uttar Pradesh, Ganga flows through 27 districts.

The CM also said that natural farming will be done in 27 districts along the banks of Ganga, including seven districts of Bundelkhand, adding that the Natural Agriculture Board has been constituted in this regard.