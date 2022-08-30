scorecardresearch
Monday, Aug 29, 2022

Ganga and Yamuna cross danger mark; East UP, Bundelkhand hit

Ganga was flowing 1.196 metre above the danger mark at Phaphamau in Prayagraj, 1.99 m in Ballia, 1.17 m in Ghazipur, 0.74 m in Varanasi, and 0.23 m in Mirzapur.

A man arranges LPG cylinders at a flooded godown in Mirzapur, on Monday. (PTI)

After a delayed monsoon, parts of Uttar Pradesh are now witnessing heaving rainfall and flood-like situation with both Ganga and Yamuna rivers flowing above the danger mark in many districts in eastern part of the state and Bundelkhand region.

According to Central Flood Control Room, Ganga was flowing above the danger mark in Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Varanasi, Ghazipur, and Ballia; while Yamuna was flowing above the danger mark in Auraiya, Prayagraj, Jalaun, Hamipur and Banda districts on Monday.

Ganga was flowing 1.196 metre above the danger mark at Phaphamau in Prayagraj, 1.99 m in Ballia, 1.17 m in Ghazipur, 0.74 m in Varanasi, and 0.23 m in Mirzapur.

In several areas of Prayagraj and Varanasi, there are reports of flooding in residential areas.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 29, 2022: Why you should read ‘Safety Valve Theory’ or ‘M...Premium
UPSC Key-August 29, 2022: Why you should read ‘Safety Valve Theory’ or ‘M...
Will the Gandhis step back? In polls for party president, an opportunity ...Premium
Will the Gandhis step back? In polls for party president, an opportunity ...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Team Ghulam Nabi Azad: Former ministers to ex-MLAs, upper castes to Dalit...Premium
Team Ghulam Nabi Azad: Former ministers to ex-MLAs, upper castes to Dalit...

The water level in Ganga in Varanasi, Ghazipur, Ballia and Mirzapur is expected to increase further as per the forecast of the Central Flood Control Room.

The water level in the Yamuna was 2.3 m above the danger mark in Banda, 2.3 m in Jalaun, and 1.9 m in Hamirpur – all three in Bundelkhand region. The water level in Betwa is also flowing above the danger mark in Hamirpur district.

Meanwhile, Meteorological Department has issued a warning of thunderstorms, and lightning accompanied by heavy rainfall for the eastern part of the state as well as parts of Bundelkhand, especially Banda and Chitrakoot for at least next two days.

Advertisement

The rainfall could lead to water rising in Bahraich, Shravasti, Gonda, Basti, Sidharthanagar, Maharajganj, Gorakhpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Deoria, Kushinagar, Sultanpur, Jaunpur, Varanasi, Azamgarh, Ghazipur, Ballia, Prayagraj, Chandauli, Mirzapur, Mau among others.

More from Lucknow

Recently, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath instructed officials, especially in the districts touching Yamuna and Betwa rivers, to be on alert and be ready with rescue measures.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 30-08-2022 at 04:55:27 am
Next Story

Flag row: Abhishek seeks Jay Shah’s expulsion from BCCI

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Azad puts it out in the open: Under Rahul Gandhi, Congress is unable to win
Express Opinion

Azad puts it out in the open: Under Rahul Gandhi, Congress is unable to win

Adani, NDTV founders seek regulatory clarification on stake sale

Adani, NDTV founders seek regulatory clarification on stake sale

How Bhuvneshwar Kumar bounced out Babar Azam
India vs Pakistan

How Bhuvneshwar Kumar bounced out Babar Azam

Man slaps guard after being briefly stuck in lift, arrested
Gurgaon

Man slaps guard after being briefly stuck in lift, arrested

Reliance Jio 5G by Diwali: How will it work?
Explained

Reliance Jio 5G by Diwali: How will it work?

Gadkari on joining Cong: 'Would rather jump into well'

Gadkari on joining Cong: 'Would rather jump into well'

Former ministers to ex-MLAs, who are on Team Azad?

Former ministers to ex-MLAs, who are on Team Azad?

Premium
What next: removing 80,000 tonnes of debris of twin towers in 3 months
Supertech demolition

What next: removing 80,000 tonnes of debris of twin towers in 3 months

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 29: Latest News
Advertisement