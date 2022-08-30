Ganga and Yamuna cross danger mark; East UP, Bundelkhand hit

After a delayed monsoon, parts of Uttar Pradesh are now witnessing heaving rainfall and flood-like situation with both Ganga and Yamuna rivers flowing above the danger mark in many districts in eastern part of the state and Bundelkhand region.

According to Central Flood Control Room, Ganga was flowing above the danger mark in Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Varanasi, Ghazipur, and Ballia; while Yamuna was flowing above the danger mark in Auraiya, Prayagraj, Jalaun, Hamipur and Banda districts on Monday.

Ganga was flowing 1.196 metre above the danger mark at Phaphamau in Prayagraj, 1.99 m in Ballia, 1.17 m in Ghazipur, 0.74 m in Varanasi, and 0.23 m in Mirzapur.

In several areas of Prayagraj and Varanasi, there are reports of flooding in residential areas.

The water level in Ganga in Varanasi, Ghazipur, Ballia and Mirzapur is expected to increase further as per the forecast of the Central Flood Control Room.

The water level in the Yamuna was 2.3 m above the danger mark in Banda, 2.3 m in Jalaun, and 1.9 m in Hamirpur – all three in Bundelkhand region. The water level in Betwa is also flowing above the danger mark in Hamirpur district.

Meanwhile, Meteorological Department has issued a warning of thunderstorms, and lightning accompanied by heavy rainfall for the eastern part of the state as well as parts of Bundelkhand, especially Banda and Chitrakoot for at least next two days.

The rainfall could lead to water rising in Bahraich, Shravasti, Gonda, Basti, Sidharthanagar, Maharajganj, Gorakhpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Deoria, Kushinagar, Sultanpur, Jaunpur, Varanasi, Azamgarh, Ghazipur, Ballia, Prayagraj, Chandauli, Mirzapur, Mau among others.

Recently, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath instructed officials, especially in the districts touching Yamuna and Betwa rivers, to be on alert and be ready with rescue measures.