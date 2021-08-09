Gang involved in forging fake bail sureties busted in Mathura, two held: Police

During verification, the police found people of different names and castes living at the addresses of persons who took sureties of these criminals. (Representational)

With the arrest of two persons on Saturday, Mathura police claimed to have busted a fake surety racket which used forged documents to secure bail. The racket came to light when the police was conducting a drive to verify the present locations of people who were arrested on the charge of robbery and later released from jail.

The arrested persons were identified as Raheesuddin (36) and Mukeem (25)-both residents of Mathura, a police officer said. The sleuths said they are looking into the role of a local lawyer, who is suspected to be part of the gang.

Recently, Mathura police conducted a verification drive of persons arrested on the charge of robbery. During an inquiry, the sleuths found that a few of these persons were not living at the addresses they mentioned to the police and court after their arrest. Probing deeper, the police learned that these persons had been staying on rent in the areas they mentioned as their addresses and went underground on being released. The sleuths began collecting information about their guarantors and also verified the documents of properties and valuables they had submitted in court for bail.

During verification, the police found people of different names and castes living at the addresses of persons who took sureties of these criminals.

“During investigation, it was found that these persons used fake identification documents, including Aadhar card, to take sureties of criminals. So far, we have found that this gang forged documents to bail out 10 criminals,” Lokesh Bhati, SHO, Refinery police station, said.