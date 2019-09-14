Gandhi statue found damaged on UP college campus, one booked

A statue of Mahatma Gandhi was found damaged at an inter-college in Orai Kotwali police station area of Jalaun on Friday. Police booked an unidentified person in this connection and got the statue repaired soon after.

The matter was reported by the Principal of Gandhi Inter College, Ravi Kumar, Friday morning when he went to garland it like every day, Shiv Gopal Singh, Station House Officer of the Orai police station, said.

An FIR under Section 295 (injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class) of Indian Penal Code was registered, following a protest by the local Congress leaders and workers.

According to sources, the statue inside the Gandhi Inter College was inaugurated by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi during her first tenure. On Friday morning, the statue’s head portion was found detached from the rest of the it.

“A police team reached there and got it repaired. An FIR has been registered against an unidentified person. The statue is installed on the roof and is covered by a net from all sides. It is tough to reach there. We will investigate the matter,” said Jalaun Superintendent of Police Satish Kumar.

Congress district president Shyam Sundar, however, demanded installation of a new statue.

Sundar said according to Hindu dharma, a damaged statue is replaced and not repaired. “We will stage a dharna till a new statue is installed,” he said.

Singh said that there is no tension in the college because of the incident.

