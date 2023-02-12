Gadkari says UP best destination for investment

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Saturday called Uttar Pradesh the best destination for investment and said that the state has potential for e-mobility due to availability of water, power, transport, communication, cheaper land, connectivity and skilled manpower. He also said that the state has everything to realise Prime Minister’s dream of self-reliant India.

Addressing a sectoral session on “E-mobility, vehicles & future mobility” at Global Investors Summit in Lucknow, Gadkari said employment will have to be generated to eradicate poverty in UP. “Yogi Adityanath government is on the right highway. UP’s [governance] vehicle is moving on expressway with such a speed that public in the state will soon get rid of problems like poverty and unemployment,” Gadkari said.

He said that Yogi government has unrolled red carpet for technology oriented investors and the state government was completing the formalities digitally. “Transparency, time-bound decisions, team work, decentralisation of power and positivity… all that is in the Yogi government. It is the golden opportunity for the investors to invest in UP and there is huge potential for the auto industry in India,” Gadkari said.

The Union minister said that India imports fossil fuel worth Rs 16-lakh crore as around 85 per cent of our petrol and diesel is imported. “India has to change itself to an energy exporter which is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’. And for that dream, maximum potential is in Uttar Pradesh and the dream will come true under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath,” Gadkari said.

Gadkari said that “ethics, economy, ecology & environment” were three important pillars of our society. “My ministry makes 40 per cent contribution to the air pollution because of fossil fuel. We should explore cost-effective and cleaner substitutes,” he said.