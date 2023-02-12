scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 11, 2023
Advertisement

Gadkari says UP best destination for investment

The Union minister said that India imports fossil fuel worth Rs 16-lakh crore as around 85 per cent of our petrol and diesel is imported.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with Union minister Nitin Gadkari in Lucknow on Saturday. Express

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Saturday called Uttar Pradesh the best destination for investment and said that the state has potential for e-mobility due to availability of water, power, transport, communication, cheaper land, connectivity and skilled manpower. He also said that the state has everything to realise Prime Minister’s dream of self-reliant India.

Addressing a sectoral session on “E-mobility, vehicles & future mobility” at Global Investors Summit in Lucknow, Gadkari said employment will have to be generated to eradicate poverty in UP. “Yogi Adityanath government is on the right highway. UP’s [governance] vehicle is moving on expressway with such a speed that public in the state will soon get rid of problems like poverty and unemployment,” Gadkari said.

He said that Yogi government has unrolled red carpet for technology oriented investors and the state government was completing the formalities digitally. “Transparency, time-bound decisions, team work, decentralisation of power and positivity… all that is in the Yogi government. It is the golden opportunity for the investors to invest in UP and there is huge potential for the auto industry in India,” Gadkari said.

The Union minister said that India imports fossil fuel worth Rs 16-lakh crore as around 85 per cent of our petrol and diesel is imported. “India has to change itself to an energy exporter which is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’. And for that dream, maximum potential is in Uttar Pradesh and the dream will come true under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath,” Gadkari said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
English words from Greek and Roman mythology: How many do you know?
English words from Greek and Roman mythology: How many do you know?
Adani’s defence footprint: Small arms, UAVs, and more
Adani’s defence footprint: Small arms, UAVs, and more
UPSC Essentials | Weekly news express with MCQs: Turkey earthquake, Lithi...
UPSC Essentials | Weekly news express with MCQs: Turkey earthquake, Lithi...
Know Your City: Pune restaurant with same menu since 1878 is defying rule...
Know Your City: Pune restaurant with same menu since 1878 is defying rule...
More from Lucknow

Gadkari said that “ethics, economy, ecology & environment” were three important pillars of our society. “My ministry makes 40 per cent contribution to the air pollution because of fossil fuel. We should explore cost-effective and cleaner substitutes,” he said.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 12-02-2023 at 03:41 IST
Next Story

Shahid Azmi murder: HC rejects plea of accused to transfer trial of case to another court

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 11: Latest News
Advertisement
close