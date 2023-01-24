From today, 3-day celebration to mark UP Divas with awards & new schemes

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to mark “Uttar Pradesh Divas” — the state’s foundation day — for three days, starting from January 24. As part of the celebrations, awards will be given to personalities, who brought pride to the state in the field of sports, and arts among others, an official said.

The state higher education department will launch Chief Minister Apprenticeship Training Scheme. The tourism department, on the other hand, will launch a coffee table book on Bundelkhand to mark the occasion.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also launch the “millet promotion scheme” of the agriculture department, and “one family, one identity dashboard” of the planning department.

“On Tuesday, the talent of Uttar Pradesh will be honoured with 12 Lakshman and Lakshmibai Awards for achievements in the field of sports. Para-badminton player and Noida District Magistrate Suhas LY will be honoured with the Lakshman Award,” said an official.

A total of 14 Commonwealth Games medal winners and participants will also be honoured on the occasion. “The four Commonwealth Games silver medal winners will be given Rs 75 lakh each, the four bronze medal winners will be given Rs 50 lakh each and the remaining six sportspersons will be given Rs 5 lakh each for taking part in the global sporting event,” the official added.

A total of 16 people will be awarded Vivekananda Youth Awards, and another six will be given awards under the Mati Kala Board Khadi Village Industries.

At the three-day event, artists from various parts of the state will perform folk dances — Dhedhia folk dance of Awadh region, the Mayur dance of Braj, the Rai dance of Bundelkhand, and the Karma dance of Vindhyachal region.

Folk dancers from other states like Sikkim, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Arunachal Pradesh will also perform at the event.

“On the evening of January 24, bhajans of Kanhaiya Mittal from Chandigarh will be performed. There will also be a conference of poets in different dialects of UP – Vikas Bukhal in Awadhi, Poonam Sharma in Braj, Arjun Singh Chand in Bundeli, Bihari Lal Amber in Bhojpuri, Hari Om Panwar in Khari dialect and Gajendra Solanki in Hindi,” the official added.

Apart from this, MoUs for cultural exchange with Sikkim, Bihar and Chhattisgarh under Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat will also be signed by the UP government.

A short film on the development journey of UP will also be screened, said the official.

On January 25, several cultural programs and seminars will be held, including performances by folk singer and Member of Parliament Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirahua’ in Bhojpuri.

On January 26, there will be a presentation of Sufi singing by the Kabir Cafe Band.