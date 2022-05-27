From tablets to financial help, govt pitches big plans for youth

A Rs 10-crore allocation for providing financial assistance to young lawyers, an ambitious international cricket stadium in Varanasi and a target to provide jobs to 16,000 youths in the state — the maiden Budget of the ruling BJP after it was re-elected in March 2022 had a special focus on youth and their welfare.

The Budget’s salient features stated that the state government has set a target to distribute two crore tablets and smartphones over the next five years.

It also set aside Rs 1,500 crore for 2022-23 under Swami Vivekanand Yuwa Sashaktikaran Yojana and an amount of Rs 30 crore has been proposed for the Mukhyamantri Abhyudaya Yojana.

An outlay of Rs 10 crore was announced for providing financial assistance to young lawyers in the state for the first three years of their work.

Presenting the Budget, state Financer Minister Suresh Khanna also announced that the government would be setting up an international cricket stadium in Varanasi – which is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s parliamentary constituency.

The government has proposed an allocation of Rs 95 crore to purchase the land for the project. An allocation of Rs 50 crore has been proposed for the establishment of the Major Dhyanchand Sports University.

The government will be arranging for funds to set up Khelo India centres in 75 districts under the ‘One District-One Sports Scheme’.

The Budget stated that the government is targeting Rs 40,000-crore investment under the Information Technology and Electronics Industry Policy over the next five years – a move that will generate around 4 lakh jobs.

Under the Uttar Pradesh Data Centre Policy-2021, a target of developing 250 MW data centre industry by establishing 03 data centre parks with an investment of Rs. 20,000 crore.

In addition, the Yogi Adityanath-led government also aims to provide employment to 16,000 persons by establishing 800 units in 2022-2023 under the Mukhyamantri Gramodhyog Rozgar Yojana.

On Thursday, the government said that around 1.61 crore youths were provided employment in the private sector in Uttar Pradesh through private investment over the past five years.

The government also announced its decision to “provide training by registering about 2 lakh youths in the financial year 2022-23 under Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission”.

“More than 60 lakh youths were linked to self-employment and 4.5 lakh government jobs were generated in the past five years. The unemployment rate dropped from 18 percent to 2.9 percent during the period,” it added.

“In order to make the state a trillion-dollar economy, the government has planned to provide more employment to students and use more manpower for emerging technology-based industries in 2022-23,” the government said.

“Under the ‘New Age Trades’ initiative, students will get training in four courses – data science and machine learning, Internet of Things, cyber security and drone technology,” it said.