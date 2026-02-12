From policy paralysis, UP now a land of unlimited potential: CM Adityanath on UP Budget

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said the 2026-27 state Budget is a milestone to achieve the 1-trillion dollar economy target.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said the 2026-27 annual budget presented in the state Assembly is a milestone to achieve the 1-trillion dollar economy target and that the state has successfully moved from “policy paralysis” to a land of “unlimited potential”.

Claiming that he is the first CM to present the 10th budget in the state, Adityanath said the budget is an attempt to make the state not only an “employment generator” but also an “investment destination”.

In his speech after Finance Minister Suresh Khanna tabled the budget in the House, the CM emphasised the budget is based on the theme of “safe women, capable youth, happy farmer, employment for everyone and prosperity through investment in technology” and in the last nine years UP has been turned into a revenue surplus state from being a BIMARU state.