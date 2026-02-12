From policy paralysis, UP now a land of unlimited potential: CM Adityanath on UP Budget

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said the 2026-27 annual budget presented in the state Assembly is a milestone to achieve the 1-trillion dollar economy target and that the state has successfully moved from “policy paralysis” to a land of “unlimited potential”.
Claiming that he is the first CM to present the 10th budget in the state, Adityanath said the budget is an attempt to make the state not only an “employment generator” but also an “investment destination”.
In his speech after Finance Minister Suresh Khanna tabled the budget in the House, the CM emphasised the budget is based on the theme of “safe women, capable youth, happy farmer, employment for everyone and prosperity through investment in technology” and in the last nine years UP has been turned into a revenue surplus state from being a BIMARU state.
He said, “”Uttar Pradesh has successfully transformed its perception over the past nine years, emerging from policy paralysis and changing perceptions to present UP as a land of unlimited potential. In the last nine years, this is the 10th budget of our government. No additional taxes have been imposed in the state in nine years. With skilled financial management, tax evasions and leakages have been stopped, helping the state present itself as a revenue surplus state from being a BIMARU state in the past,” he claimed.
While the FRBM (Fiscal Responsibility & Budget Management) limit has been brought down to 27, the government’s aim is to bring it to 23, he said.
UP is now among the top three economies of the country, he claimed.
“New schemes worth Rs 45,000 crore have been included in the budget. The main highlight is that more than Rs 2 lakh crore has been set aside for capital expenditure, which would help generate more employment,” the CM said.
The decision to develop the State Data Authority was taken since different departments used to present different data earlier, and that it would record real-time data and do real-time monitoring besides preparing the state for future planning, he added.
An announcement has been made for AI Mission and for a data centre cluster for emerging technologies and AI so that maximum youth are skilled for more job opportunities, he said.
The state, he claimed, has been able to achieve fiscal discipline and investment growth due to rule of law.
“Rule of law is a guarantee of real growth. Every citizen wants the guarantee of security, which the state government is providing now. There is security, smart policing and an instant justice system for citizens as well as investors. Besides, the budget also focuses on emerging technologies, women empowerment, industry and infrastructure,” he said.
The government, the CM said, is planning to expand the Ganga Expressway to Chandauli- Sonbhadra on one end and from Meerut to Haridwar on the other.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Controversies don’t seem to stop chasing Udit Narayan. Months after receiving online flak for kissing female members of the audience at his concert, the singer is now making headlines again for alleged ill-treatment of his first wife, Ranjana. The Bihar resident has claimed that Udit not only withdrew her maintenance, but also got his family to remove her uterus under the guise of treatment.