From pleasant spell to rapid rise in temperatures: What to expect in Lucknow, Varanasi, and Kanpur this week

Similarly, parts of Eastern Uttar Pradesh witnessed cloudy conditions and light rainfall, leading to a drop of up to 7°C in daytime temperatures Sunday. (PTI)

As the recent western disturbance weakens, Uttar Pradesh is expected to see a sharp rise in temperatures. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), maximum temperatures across the state may increase by 7–10°Celsius over the next week.

IMD data shows that temperatures across Uttar Pradesh, including in the state capital Lucknow, remained below normal till late Sunday. Lucknow recorded a maximum temperature of 30.3°C, which is 4°C below normal.

Similar departures were observed across districts, including Gorakhpur (-7.0°C), Ballia (-7.4°C), Varanasi (-5.7°C), Prayagraj (-3.6°C), and Kanpur (-3.4°C), indicating a widespread below-normal temperature trend across the state.

Similarly, parts of Eastern Uttar Pradesh witnessed cloudy conditions and light rainfall, leading to a drop of up to 7°C in daytime temperatures Sunday.