From pleasant spell to rapid rise in temperatures: What to expect in Lucknow, Varanasi, and Kanpur this week

As the recent western disturbance weakens, Uttar Pradesh is expected to see a sharp rise in temperatures. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), maximum temperatures across the state may increase by 7–10°Celsius over the next week.
IMD data shows that temperatures across Uttar Pradesh, including in the state capital Lucknow, remained below normal till late Sunday. Lucknow recorded a maximum temperature of 30.3°C, which is 4°C below normal.
Similar departures were observed across districts, including Gorakhpur (-7.0°C), Ballia (-7.4°C), Varanasi (-5.7°C), Prayagraj (-3.6°C), and Kanpur (-3.4°C), indicating a widespread below-normal temperature trend across the state.
Similarly, parts of Eastern Uttar Pradesh witnessed cloudy conditions and light rainfall, leading to a drop of up to 7°C in daytime temperatures Sunday.
However, as the weather clears across the rest of the state, temperatures have begun to rise sharply. While Western districts recorded increases of up to 7°C, central regions saw a rise of 2–4°C.
With the weather system’s influence ending completely after March 22, a steady and widespread rise in temperatures is expected over the next 5–6 days.
A weak western disturbance may cause partial cloud cover at isolated places in western Uttar Pradesh, but it is unlikely to significantly affect the rising temperature trend. Over the next 3–4 days, maximum temperatures are expected to increase by 4–7°C.
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Additionally, due to below-normal minimum temperatures, high moisture, and atmospheric stability, light morning haze may occur in some areas, which will clear soon after sunrise, said experts.
The changing weather pattern indicates a gradual intensification of heat, with warmer daytime conditions expected in the coming days.
Maulshree Seth is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, based in Lucknow. With over 15 years of experience in mainstream journalism, she has built a formidable reputation for her on-ground reporting across Uttar Pradesh. Her expertise spans a wide array of critical beats, including state politics, governance, the judiciary, and rural development.
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