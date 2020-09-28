From infection to fatalities, Covid numbers slowing in UP; recoveries touch a new high

Medical staff taking a sample for a Covid-19 test in Alambagh area of Lucknow. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastava)

The slowing of the new coronavirus cases that was noticed for the first time was last week continued this week as 32,810 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in Uttar Pradesh this week — close to 23 per cent decrease in the weekly caseload. Last week, over 42,000 cases were added and before that over 45,000 cases.

This brought down the average growth rate to 1.32%, thereby increasing the doubling rate to over 52 days.

The dip in the infection was boosted by the rise in recoveries that reached an all-time high recovery rate of 84.19 per cent on Sunday.

For the first time, there has been a steady increase in the number of patients recovering daily that surpassed the daily new cases on most of the days of the week. This was reflected in the number of people recovered this week – 42,614 – nearly 10,000 more than the new cases recorded this week.

That state has also recorded a decline in the number of weekly Covid deaths – 547 – which is 71 less than the previous week. Out of the total 5,594 deaths in the state, 77 were in the last 24 hours, maintaining the fatality rate at 1.45 per cent.

The slowing down of new infection, a record rise in recovery and the dip in deaths led to the fall of active cases to 55,603 – a drop of nearly 10,000 active cases from last week. The active cases now constitute about 14 per cent of the total caseload of Uttar Pradesh.

Notably, with the number of Covid tests in the state is reaching close to 96.25 lakh, the test-positivity rate for the first time dipped slightly below 4 per cent.

There were signs of glimmer in the worst-hit districts too. Capital Lucknow, which is by far the worst affected district, added over 5,000 cases – nearly 2,000 less than the previous week. Similarly, Kanpur Nagar added nearly 1,000 few cases that the previous week. Except Varanasi, a similar trend was seen in Prayagraj and Gorakhpur.

Lucknow now has 7,914 active cases – down from 9,836 of the previous week – while Kanpur Nagar has over 3,800 cases – down from 4,682 of the previous week.

While the number of active cases in Varanasi remained at par with the last week, Prayagraj and Gorakhpur saw a dip in the number of active cases.

Its places like Meerut, Lakhimpur Kheri which are seeing a fresh uptick in new cases.

Lucknow, however, is still on the top in terms of death count – 675, which is closely followed by Kanpur Nagar with 638 deaths. The rest of the districts with more than 200 fatalities are Prayagraj with 271, Varanasi with 247, Gorakhpur with 238 and Meerut with 227 deaths.

