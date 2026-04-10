From fear of blindness to hope: Doctors save vision of 10-year-old boy attacked by leopard in UP

The UP Forest Department deputed a forest guard, Abhishek Singh, to remain with Raju Babu's family and assist with all necessary arrangements during his treatment in Lucknow. (Credit: UP Forest Department)

A 10-year-old boy who sustained severe facial injuries in a leopard attack in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich— including the tearing of his left eyelid—is now expected to retain vision in the affected eye following reconstructive surgery.

The child’s family had feared he might suffer permanent blindness. However, doctors at King George’s Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow carried out a complex procedure on Thursday evening and expressed confidence that his eyesight can be preserved.

Raju Babu, 10, was injured in a leopard attack on the morning of April 7 in Rajapur village, situated along the edge of the reserve forest in the Motipur range of Katerniaghat. The Class 5 student had been playing outside his home at around 10 am when a leopard emerged from the adjoining forest and attacked him.