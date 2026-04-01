From ‘Digital Democracy’ dialogue to ‘Samajwadi TV’: Inside Samajwadi Party’s digital game plan for 2027 polls

A YouTube channel, a ‘digital democracy’ dialogue with influencers, and a talk show in the works: The Samajwadi Party and its leaders in Uttar Pradesh are upping their digital game as the state goes to polls next year, with sources saying these initiatives will gain momentum over the next six months.

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The goal, sources said, is to build a structured network to amplify the party’s message via digital mediums and engage specific voter segments.

One of the initiatives launched last August is Samajwadi Party TV. A YouTube channel handled by party spokesperson Naved Siddiqui, it gives daily updates about the party’s point of view on prevailing issues and statements by party chief Akhilesh Yadav.