From ‘Digital Democracy’ dialogue to ‘Samajwadi TV’: Inside Samajwadi Party’s digital game plan for 2027 polls
With a dedicated YouTube channel, upcoming talk shows, and dialogues with 100+ influencers, the Samajwadi Party aims to build a structured digital network to amplify its message before the state goes to polls.
A YouTube channel, a ‘digital democracy’ dialogue with influencers, and a talk show in the works: The Samajwadi Party and its leaders in Uttar Pradesh are upping their digital game as the state goes to polls next year, with sources saying these initiatives will gain momentum over the next six months.
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The goal, sources said, is to build a structured network to amplify the party’s message via digital mediums and engage specific voter segments.
One of the initiatives launched last August is Samajwadi Party TV. A YouTube channel handled by party spokesperson Naved Siddiqui, it gives daily updates about the party’s point of view on prevailing issues and statements by party chief Akhilesh Yadav.
From 8 pm to 9 pm, Siddiqui, a former popular radio jockey and voice-over artist, gives daily updates about “Samajwadi news”.
“It was observed that many times, the party’s message was not being effectively conveyed through print or other mediums. So, I suggested this platform and it was approved by the party chief. Now, it has become a daily update mechanism to ensure that the message reaches a wider audience in the format of a news update,” Siddiqui told The Indian Express.
Sources said a plan is in the works to start a talk show, giving party leaders a platform to speak about the SP’s point of view on prevailing political or public issues.
The SP has also been reaching out to influencers and content creators as part of its digital push, who can help take the party message forward during polls.
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Recently, Akhilesh interacted with around 100 social media influencers at the party office as part of a “digital democracy dialogue”. Sources said while most of these influencers are not big names, they have a good following, especially in their local regions, and were selected after screening their social media content.
Another digital initiative, ‘Vision India: Plan, Develop, Ascent’ Summits, was launched by the party last year.
“In these summits, Akhilesh Yadav ji interacts with experts of the field concerned and young minds, listens to their opinions and shares his vision on these issues. The ideas collected in these summits will be included in the party’s manifesto in future elections,” Rajeev Rai, the SP’s Ghosi Lok Sabha MP and the chief coordinator of the Vision India summits, had told The Indian Express earlier.
Sources also said older platforms like Samajwadi Party Prahari are also being revived.
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“These are not paid platforms, it is merely the love of party supporters and party leaders for Akhilesh ji and they are undertaking these individual initiatives on their own to take forward the party ideology,” said a party leader.
Sources said as elections draw closer, the party and its leaders are also preparing to upgrade their existing digital platforms and connect to larger audiences through digital dialogues and interactions. Party leaders said the formation of a dedicated social media wing is also under consideration.
Maulshree Seth is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, based in Lucknow. With over 15 years of experience in mainstream journalism, she has built a formidable reputation for her on-ground reporting across Uttar Pradesh. Her expertise spans a wide array of critical beats, including state politics, governance, the judiciary, and rural development.
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