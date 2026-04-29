From birthday bash to bloodbath: Two more arrested in Bulandshahr triple murder

At the spot where a dispute during a birthday celebration led to the deaths of three men in Bulandshahr on Sunday. (ANI Video Grab)

Bulandshahr Police arrested two more men in connection with the triple murder during a birthday celebration at a gym on Saturday night.

The duo, Rinku Saini and Bharat Saini, were injured in an exchange of fire after allegedly shooting at a police team and trying to escape, officers said.

On the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, police said they took the accused to the Munda Khera canal to recover the gym’s CCTV Digital Video Recorder, which they allegedly hid there.

Suddenly, police said, the men allegedly retrieved weapons they had concealed at the spot and opened fire while trying to flee. Police retaliated in self-defence, injuring both in the legs.