From birthday bash to bloodbath: Two more arrested in Bulandshahr triple murder

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Bulandshahr Police arrested two more men in connection with the triple murder during a birthday celebration at a gym on Saturday night.
The duo, Rinku Saini and Bharat Saini, were injured in an exchange of fire after allegedly shooting at a police team and trying to escape, officers said.
On the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, police said they took the accused to the Munda Khera canal to recover the gym’s CCTV Digital Video Recorder, which they allegedly hid there.
Suddenly, police said, the men allegedly retrieved weapons they had concealed at the spot and opened fire while trying to flee. Police retaliated in self-defence, injuring both in the legs.
The accused, who are in their 20s, are local residents. They carried a reward of Rs 50,000 each for their arrest. The men were taken to a hospital, where doctors said their condition was stable.
Circle Officer Shobhit Kumar said the accused attempted to break free from police custody by firing at the police team.
With the arrest of two more accused, the total number of arrests in the case has risen to five. Three men had been arrested earlier, and one of them was injured in a police shootout after allegedly trying to escape.
On Tuesday, Bulandshahr Senior Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar Singh suspended four policemen, including the station house officer, for negligence of duty.
Officers said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Bulandshahr, Dinesh Kumar Singh, suspended SHO Prem Chand Sharma for negligence over his failure to arrest the remaining accused in the case.
According to a statement issued by Bulandshahr Police, the SSP also suspended Burj Usman outpost in-charge Sub-Inspector Pritam Singh; Head Constable Sameem Ahmad; and Constable Paras Yadav for weak intelligence gathering, lack of awareness about activities in their area, and failure to keep track of ongoing developments in their jurisdiction, which allegedly contributed to such a major incident.
The incident took place on Saturday night when two groups of friends were drinking outside RJS Gym on Subhash Road before going inside to celebrate gym trainer Jeetu’s birthday.
According to police, the celebration initially appeared normal as the men cut the cake and began smearing it on each other. However, the situation quickly turned tense when one of them allegedly started abusing another, leading to an argument.
Although others present intervened and managed to calm the situation, prompting one group to leave, the dispute flared up again later following a phone call. The confrontation eventually escalated into a deadly shooting.
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