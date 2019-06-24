Fresh trouble: FIR against BSP MP Atul Rai for ‘false’ poll affidavit

HOURS after the newly elected BSP MP Atul Kumar Singh, alias Atul Rai, surrendered before a local court in Varanasi in connection with a rape case, police in Mau lodged an FIR against the Ghosi MP for allegedly hiding information about the number of criminal cases against him in his election affidavit submitted during the Lok Sabha elections.

Advertising

BJP candidate Hari Narayan, who lost by over 1.22 lakh votes, had lodged a complaint against the Rai to the District Magistrate of Mau before the election results were declared on May 23. In his complaint, Narayan had alleged that Rai, had hid details of some of the criminal cases against him in the election affidavit.

“In the affidavit submitted to the Election Commission, Atul Kumar Singh had stated that 13 cases were against him. The report sent by DIG, Election Cell informed us that there are 24 cases against him. On the basis of a complaint filed by Assistant District Election Officer Shabir Ahmed, an FIR was lodged against Atul Kumar at City Kotwali police station on Saturday,” said Circle Officer, City (Mau), Raj Kumar.

Explained What’s the law on false affidavit According to the EC, any false declaration or concealing of information in the affidavit will attract provisions of section 125A. Under the said section, furnishing of any false information or concealing of information in the affidavit is an electoral offence punishable with imprisonment of up to six months, or with fine, or both.

Atul Rai has been booked under IPC sections 177 (furnishing false information), 181 (false statement on oath or affirmation to public servant or person authorised to administer an oath or affirmation), 419 (cheating by personation), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc.), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record), said Station House Officer (SHO) City Kotwali police station (Mau) Pankaj Kumar Singh.

Advertising

Police have invoked 125 Representation of People Act against the MP, who is currently lodged in Varanasi district jail.

Meanwhile, the complainant, Hari Narayan said that he came to know about 32 criminal cases against Atul Rai from media reports. “Few days after Atul Kumar filed his nomination papers, I got to know through media reports that there are 32 cases against him. The media report was based on the details of cases provided by Atul Kumar to the Supreme Court. After that, I filed a complaint to Mau District Magistrate and asked him to look into it,” Narayan said.

The latest criminal case against Atul Rai was filed on May 1 at Lanka police station in Varanasi after a 30-year-old woman alleged that the BSP leader had been sexually harassing her since March last year when she had gone to his apartment. She had also alleged that Atul Rai had also made a video of the act and threatened to circulate it on the social media, the police said.

After Atul Rai went untraceable, the Varanasi police moved court and obtained a non-bailable warrant against him on May 3. On a request made by police, the court later declared him a proclaimed offender.

Earlier, Atul Rai had claimed that he was being falsely implicated in the case and alleged that the victim had taken money from him, and when he asked her to return it, she threatened to implicate him in a false case. On his complaint, a non-cognizable report was filed under IPC sections 500 (defamation) and 506 (criminal intimidation) against the victim on May 1.

On Saturday, Atul Rai appeared before a local court of Mau which sent him to 14 days of judicial custody.