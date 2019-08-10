Fresh FIR registered against Azam Khan

THE Rampur police have lodged another FIR against Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan and a former executive officer of the district Municipal Board for allegedly usurping land under Enemy Property and making it part of Jauhar University, of which he is the Chancellor.

According to a complaint lodged by Naib Tehsildar K G Mishra at City Kotwali police station, a piece of land at Singankheda was allegedly usurped by forging documents. “In April 2015, then executive officer of the Municipal Board, Syed Mohammad Tariq, issued a notice to Waqf property caretaker Masood Khan informing him that he has illegal possession of the property and should vacate it, failing which legal action will be taken.

Khan then filed a writ petition in the Allahabad High Court challenging the notice and obtained a stay order. The Municipal Board did not have authority or jurisdiction over the property and appeared to be a conspiracy between the caretaker and executive officer to aid the Jauahar University/Trust get the land,” alleged Mishra in the complaint based, on which an FIR was lodged under IPC sections 420 (cheating), 447 (trespass) and 467 (forgery).

The complaint further alleged, “On May 18 this year, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), Sadar, sent a notice to the Jauhar University’s registrar and referring to the same notice, UP Shia Central Waqf Board too informed the SDM that there is evidence of Jauhar University having influenced the caretaker of the Waqf property. On June 10, a nine-member committee of the administration submitted a report to the district magistrate who then sought response from the chairperson of the municipal board and the executive officer regarding the notice issued in 2015. Both, in their reply, stated that the records at the board have no mention of the particular notice issued to the caretaker in 2015. This shows that the notice issued by the board was forged.”

Besides, MP Khan and the then executive officer of the municipal board, the caretaker of the Waqf property and registrar of the Jauhar University, who has not been identified, are named in the FIR.

DM Aunjaneya Kumar Singh said that the land that was “usurped” by the university is roughly 12 hectares.

Jauhar University has been mired in controversies for quite some time.

On July 31, joint raids of police and district administration were conducted at Khan’s Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Rampur even as his son Abdullah Azam was detained for creating hindrance in government work.

Rampur Superintendent of Police Ajaypal Sharma said over 2,500 rare stolen books have been recovered from the university’s library till now.

Zubair Khan, principal of Oriental College in Rampur, had lodged an FIR in this connection.