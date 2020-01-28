Anti-CAA proetsts: Fresh FIR lodged against woman protester in Lucknow; total five

Protesters at Ghanta Ghar on Monday. Vishal Srivastav Protesters at Ghanta Ghar on Monday. Vishal Srivastav

Lucknow Police have registered a fresh FIR in connection with a week-long sit-in in Lucknow’s Gomti Nagar. With this, a total of five FIRs have been registered in the district in connection with two protests, including Ghanta Ghar .

Late on Sunday night, the FIR was registered at Gomti Nagar police station against one Baby and unidentified others under IPC sections 145 (joining or continuing in unlawful assembly, knowing it has been commanded to disperse), 147 (rioting), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty).

The FIR, registered on the complaint of sub-inspector Husain Abbas, alleged Baby and others manhandled constable Seema on Sunday evening. Baby, in her mid 50s, claimed to be a social worker.

Meanwhile, Sunni cleric Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali on Monday joined the protesters at Ghanta Ghar and said it is sad that the government has so far neglected the demands of women protesting in the cold.

He was accompanied by Bishop Gerald Mathias and Gurudwara management committee president Rajendra Singh Bagga.

In a separate incident, three persons, including two women, were arrested near the Vidhan Sabha as they were trying to burn an effigy of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Sources said the trio was angered by Shah’s statement that SP chief Akhilesh Yadav will be jailed if he speaks against Bharat Mata.

