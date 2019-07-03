Fresh FIR filed against Azam Khan for remarks against Jaya Prada

Yet another FIR was lodged against local Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Azam Khan for allegedly making objectionable remarks against actor Jaya Prada, who had contested against him in the recent Lok Sabha election as BJP candidate from Rampur. Azam’s son, Adeeb and nine others have also been named in the case registered at Civil Lines police station in Rampur for allegedly circulating a video of Azam’s speech on social media.

The complaint was filed by local BJP leader Akash Saxena. In the complaint, Saxena alleged that Azam made objectionable remarks about Jaya Prada at a prize distribution ceremony of a local cricket tournament on June 29.

“The speech made by Azam Khan has not only attacked the respect of Jaya Prada, but it is also against all women because of the use of objectionable words. A video of the objectionable speech has also been circulated on social media. The speech and the subsequent sharing of it is a serious crime. Azam Khan has made derogatory remarks against Jaya Prada and other women in the past too,” the complaint alleged.

He alleged, “The video of the speech was made by the organiser of the event and was circulated by him from his Facebook and WhatsApp.” This is the 17th FIR lodged against Azam since April and police have filed chargesheet in 13 cases so far.