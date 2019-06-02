Fresh FIR against Azam Khan in land grab case

The Rampur district administration has registered another FIR against newly elected Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan for allegedly grabbing five hectares of government land and carrying out construction on it to make it part of Azam’s Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in the district.

The administration also has alleged that Azam and some staffers of the university did not allow a team of revenue department officials led by Nayab Tehsildar, Sadar area, G K Mishra, to enter the university campus for an inquiry and also manhandled them.

The FIR was registered at Azeemnagar police station.

Rampur district magistrate, Aunjaneya Kumar Singh, said district officials had gone to conduct a survey on the land and were prevented from carrying out their duty. “We had received a notice from the state revenue department on May 1 to submit a report about the particular land to the department. When we sent a team to conduct a survey on May 17, they were not allowed to enter as the university has built a gate and has undertaken construction on the land. We later sent the team accompanied by police force the same day to conduct the survey and after the survey, we found that the university has usurped five hectares of land that belongs to the public. They have built a boundary wall around the land and do not let the public access it,” the DM added.

He said the university officials had been informed in advance about the administration’s move to conduct the survey.

According to the FIR, the university has built an 8-ft wall to prevent the public from accessing the land. Rampur SP Shiv Hari Meena said FIR was filed after a complaint was received by Nayab Tehsildar, G K Mishra, on Friday. “Azam Khan, R A Qureishi (Registrar of the university), Aale Hasan (Security officer of the university) have been booked under IPC section 332 (Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and Section 3 and 4 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984,” the SP said.