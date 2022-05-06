Free Wi-Fi at all 58,189 gram panchayat secretariats soon

THE STATE government on Thursday announced that free Wi-Fi facilities would soon be provided in all its 58,000 gram panchayats.

The facility would be provided in a 50-metre radius of Gram Sachivalaya (village secretariats), which are being established in each gram panchayat.

To firm up plans regarding the setting up of Wi-Fi facilities, Additional Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh has written to the Director, Panchayati Raj Department.

Claiming that the proposal is a one of its kind initiative to transform 58,189 gram panchayats into “smart villages”, the government on Thursday issued orders saying that the move would give a fillip to boost to “economic activity”, exploring “hidden potential” of villages and the residents.

While high speed Internet facility at the secretariat would help villagers in getting benefits of several services related to documents, land records etc through common service centre, the move also aims at helping students and youths to make maximum use of the facility for enhancing their skills.

“Many studies have shown that trustable high internet, especially free public Wi-Fi, opens up new economic activities, which might not have been envisioned in the past. Thus, it is the first such initiative across the country to provide all the gram panchayats this free Wi-Fi facility with the idea to unleash the hidden economic potential of that area as well as its people,” Additional Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh, told The Indian Express.

He added that out of around 58,000 gram panchayats in the state, secretariat building has been completed for 56,000 gram panchayats out of which about 41,000 gram panchayats have established their computer system and regular internet. He informed that even Panchayat Sahayaks (assistants), who would assist the panchayat in operation of these services, have also been appointed in 56,000 gram panchayats, while the process for the remaining is under way.

There were nearly 600 gram panchayats, which failed to find land, and on Thursday, orders have also been issued allowing panchayats to purchase land for these panchayats.

Sources in the department said that within two days, Expression of Interest would be invited from the companies and based on their participation, The government will float Request for Proposal for selection of players, who would provide these internet and wifi-fi facility in each of these 58,000 gram panchayats in Uttar Pradesh.