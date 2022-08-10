scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Free bus rides to women above 60 years in UP soon: CM Adityanath

Adityanath, stressing on the need to improve services of the transport department, said old buses must be phased out and replaced.

By: PTI | Lucknow |
Updated: August 10, 2022 3:19:22 pm
yogi, indian expressIn view of Raksha Bandhan, CM Adityanath Yogi also announced free rides for women in UPSRTC buses for 48 hours. (File Photo)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said the state government is planning to provide free bus rides to women above 60.

He was addressing an event organised here to flag off 150 new diesel buses of the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) .

“We are planning to allow free transportation to sisters and mothers above the age of 60 in the state transport corporation buses very soon,” he said.

In view of Raksha Bandhan, the chief minister also announced free rides for women in UPSRTC buses for 48 hours — from August 10 midnight to August 12 midnight.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Sajjid Chinoy: ‘The rupee is a better-performing currency against t...Premium
Sajjid Chinoy: ‘The rupee is a better-performing currency against t...
Delhi Confidential: Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as Deputy ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as Deputy ...
Constant sparring, communication gap, poaching shadow: Why Nitish quit NDAPremium
Constant sparring, communication gap, poaching shadow: Why Nitish quit NDA
Customs to airlines: Give details of foreign travellers for ‘risk analysis’Premium
Customs to airlines: Give details of foreign travellers for ‘risk analysis’

“The service will help the sisters and mothers to travel in a safe environment to reach their destination to celebrate Raksha Bandhan.” “During the COVID-19 (lockdown), the buses of the transport department carried migrant workers returning from different parts of the country to their destination,” Adityanath said.

“It was the largest exercise to ferry passengers for free after the Kumbh Mela of 2019,” he added.

Stating that if airports can be built “world-class” why can’t be bus stations built, the chief minister called for the need of better bus terminals with facilities like dormitories, restaurants and clean toilets.

Advertisement

Adityanath, stressing on the need to improve services of the transport department, said old buses must be phased out and replaced.

He also said the transport department must have a yearly health report of the drivers.

He asked the transport minister to link state transport corporation workshops with ITIs where youngsters can be skilled by providing training.

Advertisement

“The biggest concern is deaths caused in road mishaps. I’m saddened to say that the number of deaths in road accidents is over 20,000 a year. This is very concerning and we need to look into it and take measures to reduce it,” he said.

The chief minister while inaugurating new bus stops, laid the foundation stone of training and testing centers in the state.

More from Lucknow

The program was attended by Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh, Chief Secretary DS Mishra and other dignitaries.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 10-08-2022 at 03:17:43 pm

Most Popular

1

Koffee with Karan episode 6 teaser: Sonam Kapoor says her brothers have slept with all her friends, retitles Brahmastra as 'Shiva No 1'

2

Naga Chaitanya reveals his morse code tattoo is his wedding date with Samantha Ruth Prabhu: ‘Haven’t thought of changing it’

3

Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'

4

Shrikant Tyagi held, got ‘vidhayak’ sticker through S P Maurya: Police

5

Why Mahagathbandhan 2022 is different from Grand Alliance 2015

Featured Stories

Olivia Newton-John was a singer, Hollywood star and cancer activist. For ...
Olivia Newton-John was a singer, Hollywood star and cancer activist. For ...
At CWG, India’s track and field athletes made a mark, women’s cricket and...
At CWG, India’s track and field athletes made a mark, women’s cricket and...
Common charger for all devices: What govt wants, what it means for industry
Common charger for all devices: What govt wants, what it means for industry
Explained: Govt's Open Network for Digital Commerce, and what Microsoft j...
Explained: Govt's Open Network for Digital Commerce, and what Microsoft j...
Only Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi likely to take oath today; cabinet expansion ...
Only Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi likely to take oath today; cabinet expansion ...
Independence Yatra off to tepid start in UP, Congress men ask, 'Where is ...
Independence Yatra off to tepid start in UP, Congress men ask, 'Where is ...
Langya, the new zoonotic virus that has infected 35 people in China
Explained

Langya, the new zoonotic virus that has infected 35 people in China

INS Vikrant cheating case: Bombay HC grants anticipatory bail to BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, son

INS Vikrant cheating case: Bombay HC grants anticipatory bail to BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, son

Comedian Raju Srivastava suffers heart attack, admitted to AIIMS

Comedian Raju Srivastava suffers heart attack, admitted to AIIMS

Chinese vessels in Indian Ocean: India needs calibrated response
Express Opinion

Chinese vessels in Indian Ocean: India needs calibrated response

Premium
Popular diabetes drug found to contain potential carcinogen

Popular diabetes drug found to contain potential carcinogen

TV journalist from ARY News held hours after channel taken off air
Pakistan

TV journalist from ARY News held hours after channel taken off air

Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as RS Deputy Chairman?
Delhi Confidential

Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as RS Deputy Chairman?

Premium
Bollywood disrespected Delhi for decades, but these films capture the capital's wisdom
The City in Cinema

Bollywood disrespected Delhi for decades, but these films capture the capital's wisdom

'I’m a classic introvert, so isolation is enjoyable for me': Rahul Khanna

'I’m a classic introvert, so isolation is enjoyable for me': Rahul Khanna

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 10: Latest News
Advertisement