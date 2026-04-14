‘It was a fracture… but her leg had to be amputated’: Kin of five-year-old allege negligence, doctor booked

Four months ago, a five-year-old girl’s left leg was amputated following a fall from the roof of her house. Police have now registered a case against a doctor at the government-run Rani Durgavati Medical College in Uttar Pradesh’s Banda after her family alleged medical negligence.

The FIR was lodged against Dr Vineet Singh at Kotwali police station under Section 125-B of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which relates to acts endangering life or personal safety, said Kotwali Station House Officer Balram Singh. He added that no arrest has been made so far and police have initiated an investigation into the matter.

The child’s father, Anil Kumar, a 32-year-old vegetable vendor, recounted that their ordeal started on December 23 last year when Manvi — the eldest of his three daughters — fell from the roof while playing. She was rushed to the medical college, where she was examined by Dr Vineet, the duty doctor. After a preliminary assessment, the child was advised diagnostic tests, including an X-ray.

“Based on the reports, I was informed that my daughter had sustained a fracture in the thigh bone of her left leg and would require surgery,” Kumar said.

Nothing was done for the next six days, alleged the family, despite asking the attending doctor to check on their daughter.

“My child was admitted for six days without timely surgical intervention or adequate monitoring… the injured limb was tightly pulled and immobilised in an improper manner…,” alleged Kumar. “Her condition worsened and she remained in severe pain…”

He claimed it was only on December 29 that Dr Vineet decided to perform the surgery.

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“When my daughter was finally prepared for surgery, doctors noticed that the injured area had darkened significantly,” he said.

His wife, Roshni, claimed doctors told them the case was beyond their capacity and referred Manvi to Lucknow. “Seeing her worsening condition, doctors arranged an ambulance and referred us to King George’s Medical University in Lucknow. There, I was told that a nerve in her leg was affected and an amputation might be necessary.”

The family then rushed to a private hospital in the hope of saving their child’s leg. They said doctors performed surgery but it was too late.

Kumar alleged the lapses in treatment at the medical college caused a severe infection, leaving doctors with no option but to amputate the leg on January 7. This, he said, left his daughter permanently disabled.

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On being contacted, Medical College Principal Dr Sunil Kaushal said an inquiry into the matter had been conducted and a report submitted to the District Magistrate. He said Dr Vineet has been serving at the institution on a contractual basis for the past few years and that appropriate action would be taken based on the findings of the inquiry.