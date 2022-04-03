Fourth U.P. Temple to Have such Posts ASP, DySP posts created for Gorakhnath temple security

After Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi, Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi site in Mathura and the under-construction Ram Temple site in Ayodhya, the UP government has now created posts of an additional superintendent of police (ASP) and a deputy superintendent of police for the security of Gorakhnath Math in Gorakhpur, where the head priest is Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The UP Police had recently sent a proposal to the government to upgrade the security of the Gorakhnath temple.

“We assess security and threat perception of vital installations, including shrines, and found that there is a need to upgrade the security at Gorakhnath temple. A proposal was sent to the government to upgrade its security,” UP Director General of Police Mukul Goel said.

When asked if was there any specific input of threat to the temple, the DGP said: “It (the temple) is a possible target and its security should be more tightened. We will work according to the direction issued by the government.”

Notably, an Additional SP (Security) was posted at the Gorakhnath temple in January this year. Sources said that the UP Police had sought two gazetted officers, who will be responsible for the temple’s security.

The Gorakhnath temple emerged as a political power centre after its head mahant Yogi Adityanath became the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh in 2017. The temple has a large number of followers across the country. The math is known to have played an active role in the Ayodhya Ram Temple movement under its three mahants – Digvijay Nath, Avaidyanath and Yogi Aditya Nath. The temple comprises several halls and rooms. On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, thousands of devotees visit the temple from UP, Bihar and Nepal.

It is to be mentioned that an additional superintendent of police rank officer currently heads the security team of all the three major shrines in Uttar Pradesh –Vishwanath temple in Varanasi, Shri Krishna Janmbahoomi in Mathura and Ram temple site in Ayodhya. The ASPs are assisted by PAC personnel and district police officials in the security. At Ayodhya’s Ram temple site, three deputy superintendents of police are in charge of security.