Fourth Expressway in UP: PM Modi to inaugurate 296-km Bundelkhand Expressway tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday will inaugurate 296-km-long Bundelkhand Expressway, which will connect the Chitrakoot in underdeveloped Bundelkhand region with the Lucknow-Agra Expressway near Etawah.

The fourth expressway project in Uttar Pradesh has been completed in record 28 months – 8 months ahead of its deadline, the government said. PM Modi had laid the foundation of the project in February 2020.

Built at a cost of Rs 14,850 crore, the four-lane expressway, which can be expanded to six lanes later, will cover six districts — Etawah, Auraiya, Jalaun, Mahoba, Banda, and Hamirpur — before terminating at Gonda village near Bharatkoot area of Chitrakoot district in Bundelkhand.

Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the project from Kaitheri village in Orai tehsil of Jalaun district of Bundelkhand on July 16.

“The project is significant as the government has ambitious plans to boost the economic activity of the Bundelkhand region with this expressway project. In the next step, the government plans to develop industrial hubs along the expressway in Banda and Jalaun districts,” an official said, adding a consultant has already been hired to undertake the feasibility study.

The official added that the entire project was divided into 6 packages and developers were selected for each of these packages with a time-bound target for completion of the project.

The project is also significant as most of it was completed during the Covid-19 pandemic and was one of the sources for providing employment to migrant labourers returning to the state, the official said.

The official said that as per the recommendations of the Ground Water Department, provision for rainwater harvesting has been placed every 500 meters, and 7 lakh trees will be planted along the expressway.