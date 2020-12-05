Fourth case lodged under ‘love jihad’ law as father alleges conversion

Under the UP Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020, anyone wanting to convert to another religion has to seek permission from the District Magistrate at least two months in advance. (Representational Image)

Sitapur police have added provisions of UP’s new anti-conversion law to an FIR alleging kidnapping of a 19-year-old woman. This is the fourth such case in which the UP Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020, has been invoked. Beside Sitapur, Bareilly, Muzaffarnagar and Mau police have filed one case each under the new law since it came into effect on November 28.

On November 26, the woman’s father got an FIR registered against seven people, including his neighbour Jibrail, on the charge of kidnapping his daughter. Citing some local residents, the father on Thursday told the police that she had been converted to Islam.

“After the woman’s father submitted a complaint, we added the UP Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020 to the case. We included two more IPC sections — 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 368 (wrongfully concealing or keeping in confinement kidnapped person) — in the FIR,” said station house officer of Tambor police station Amit Singh Bhadouriya.

According to the police, the woman went missing on November 24, and two days later, her father got a case lodged on charges of kidnapping against seven people. Besides Jibail, a taxi driver, other accused are his family members, including mother and sister-in-law, and friends, said police.

Bhadouriya said police have arrested two of the accused — Jibrail’s elder brother Israil (26) and brother-in-law Usman. The role of other accused is being probe, he said.

Hours after the anti-conversion ordinance was ratified by Governor Anandiben Patel, the Deorania police station in Bareilly lodged the first case against one Owais Ahmed under the new law. Three days, later, police arrested Ahmed.

The second case was registered in Muzaffarnagar’s Mansoorpur police station against two persons, and police have yet to make any arrest.

Mau police lodged the third case at Chiraiyakot police station against 14 persons after a complainant alleged that the accused kidnapped his 25-year-old daughter. No one has been arrested so far.

