Fourteen cattle dead in Lucknow after drinking polluted water

At least 14 cattle died and 40 others fell unconscious and sick after drinking water from a nullah mixed with poisonous waste, which was allegedly released from a pesticide factory in the Industrial area of Chinhat police station, Lucknow, on Friday.

Advertising

An FIR was registered against the owner of India Pesticide Limited (IPL) company and other unidentified employees following a protest by local residents. While postmortem of the dead cattle was conducted, a team of pollution control board (PCB) visited the spot and collected waters samples from the nullah for lab test. All the cattle were owned by locals.

The police have also sent a report of the incident to the PCB. The sick buffaloes have been given treatment and now they are reported to be out of danger. No arrest has been made yet.

“There is a nullah passing by Uttardhauna village. Because it comes from the Chinhat Industrial Area, the water was contaminated. On Friday afternoon, several cattle went into the nullah and drank the water. While some of the buffaloes and cows came out, several got stuck in nearby bushes. Some villagers soon reached the spot. While 13 buffaloes and a cow died, at least 40 others fell unconscious, with froth coming out of their mouth,” said Sachin Kumar Singh, station house officer (SHO), Chinhat police station.

Advertising

“Postmortem of the bodies was conducted under supervision of the district veterinary officer and the reports are awaited. The nullah which caused the incident passes through the industrial area and falls into Gomti River,” he added.

Gomti Nagar circle officer (CO) Awaneeshwar Chandra said that an FIR has been registered against IPL company owner and others under IPC sections 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 277 (fouling water of public spring or reservoir), 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle, etc), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 352 (punishment for assault or criminal force otherwise than on grave provocation).