Four workers killed in UP firecracker unit blast, several more feared trapped

At least four people were killed and four were seriously injured in a powerful explosion at an unlicensed firecracker manufacturing unit in Shamli district’s Kairana town on Friday, said police and district administration.

“We have recovered four bodies so far but the death toll is likely to increase as the condition of a few admitted to the hospital is stated to be critical. We also do not know the exact number of factory workers lying in the heap of the flattened unit, which was being run illegally,” said District Magistrate Jasjit Kaur.

The police said the factory was owned by Iqbal, a resident of Kairana’s Alkala locality. He had rented out the place to Rashid who started a firecracker unit there without obtaining the mandatory licence. Before renting the unit, Iqbal used the place to package and store pickles for commercial purposes.

“We have been told that a total of 25 workers were employed in the unit but the turnout of workers for today was around 11. Our first priority is to ensure that those trapped are pulled out safely and then we will take legal action…” Shamli Superintendent of Police (SP) Sukriti Madhav told The Indian Express over phone.