UP: Four men enter Amethi shop to steal, beat retired jawan to death

A 58-year-old retired Army jawan was allegedly killed by four unidentified men at his house in Kamrauli police station area of Amethi early on Sunday.

No one has been arrested in the case.

Deceased Amanullah’s wife, Ameena, told police that around 2.30 am, four people, with their faces covered, were trying to steal from their shop on the ground floor of their house, a few metres from Godiyan ka Purva village. When her husband objected to it, they beat him to death, ASP Dayaram said. The attackers tried to strangle Ameena, who survived the assault.

The assailants escaped with iron grills kept in the house, said Circle Officer of Musafirkhana Sukshma Prakash. Police said the iron grills belonged to a contractor involved in road construction.

Amanullah’s son told police that only his parents were in the house during the attack.

Police have registered a murder case against the unidentified persons.

Meanwhile, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is also in charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday urged the state BJP government to prevent such crimes. “The law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh is out of administration’s control. The BJP government’s intention is to cover up such crimes. This is the incident of my home, Amethi. Will the BJP government find a solution to this problem or keep on sleeping?” she tweeted.

(With PTI Inputs)