Four men arrested for beating Hindu outfit leader: Police

Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha members were allegedly assaulted for asking a couple their religion.

Four residents of Shernagar were arrested on Sunday for allegedly assaulting members of Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha, including its state president, after they asked a couple about their religion in Muzaffarnagar district on Saturday evening.

The outfit’s chief Yogendra Verma has also claimed that the accused had physically assaulted a woman member, police said.

Yogendra Singh, Circle Officer of Muzaffarnagar, said the accused were produced before a local court on Sunday which sent them to judicial custody.

“We spotted the couple at Shernagar area. It appeared that the youth was forcibly taking the girl along with him. So we stopped the car in front of their two-wheeler and started questioning them. We came to know that they were from different communities. As we were asking the girl about her family details, the youth ran from there and entered a factory. Few minutes later, a group of people came and started assaulting us. They also misbehaved with our outfit’s female member and even took away my cellphone,” said Verma.

“Amid all the chaos, the girl left the spot. We managed to escape from there and reached a police station. I suffered serious injuries on my chest,” Verma added. The four accused have been identified as Saud, Usman, Irshad and Sajid, all residents of Shernagar locality.

“Police are trying to locate the girl. The youth in question, Saud, is one of the four who have been arrested. He has not given any details about the girl,” said sub-inspector Anil Sagar.

Station house officer, Nai Mandi police station, Harsaran Sharma said that the police started investigating the case after a complaint was lodged by outfit member Gitanjali Singh. “We have collected the details of the incident from the locals. None of them are underage,” said Sharma.

When contacted, one of the accused Usman’s father Liyakat said, “My son has been falsely implicated in the case.”

