Four kanwarias killed as tractor swerves to avoid cow, hits truck

Four kanwarias were killed and 10 others suffered injuries after their tractor-trolley was hit from behind by a truck in Agra early on Saturday.

Advertising

The collision occurred when the tractor was trying to avoid a cow, said police.

Ram Hari, Omprakash Tyagi, Rajesh Kumar and Yogesh Kumar died on the spot. Three of the 10 injured people are in a critical condition. They were admitted to SN Medical college in Agra.

While the truck was seized, its driver managed to escape, said a source.

Advertising

“At least 25 kanwarias in a tractor-trolley were on their way to Soron area of Kasganj district for holy water of Ganga from Iradatnagar in Agra. Near the Jonai village roundabout at 1 am, a cow suddenly came in front of the tractor, forcing it to take a sharp turn. A speeding truck coming from behind hit the trolley and turned it upside down, killing four people,” said Khairagarh circle officer Veer Kumar.

A groups of kanwarias and locals protested against the incident and blocked the road. Police assured them of serious action against the truck driver and all possible help to the families of the deceased.